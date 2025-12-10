Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The unexpected “589” post from Solana’s official X account quickly opened up new discussions about whether something significant is forming between Solana and the XRP ecosystem. One of the reactions came from a community figure known as Cobb, who openly wondered if Ripple had just secured a major deal with Solana.

Nothing official has been announced, but a detailed breakdown from crypto commentator SonOfaRichard has brought clearer context to the situation. His explanation outlines what may be taking shape with the XRP-Solana connection and why the two networks could end up working together in a structured way.

Solana And XRPL Operate On Opposite Ends

In his response, SonOfaRichard noted how we’ve seen talks about Solana and XRPL integrations for a while, but then it has gone quiet. The pundit explained that Solana and the Ledger are often seen as competitors, yet their strengths sit in completely different areas.

Solana is known for dominating the consumer-facing side of crypto for fast applications, active DeFi projects, and high-volume execution. What it lacks is corridor depth in regulated markets, a strong connection to compliant liquidity.

XRP and the XRPL fill that gap. Ripple focuses on enterprise channels, settlement, compliance, and liquidity, while the Ledger acts as the underlying banking layer that institutions depend on.

This creates a situation where Solana brings the activity and the audiences, and the Ledger brings the settlement and regulatory foundation. Rather than overlapping or competing, the two ecosystems form a natural and optimal design pair: one pushes value into the economy, and the other provides the framework that allows that value to move safely and at scale.

Another major part of the pundit’s explanation is also the role of RLUSD, Ripple’s regulated USD stablecoin. Solana, despite its massive activity, does not yet have a strong, compliant USD pathway.

RLUSD could fill that need, acting as the channel through which consumer activity on Solana connects to regulated corridors worldwide. Under that arrangement, XRP becomes the collateral and final settlement layer sitting beneath both networks.

Explaining The “589” Message

The strong reaction to the post came from the fact that “589” is a well-known marker in the community. Solana followed it with another post showing the number in Morse code, paired with the flags of Solana, XRP, and Bitcoin, along with the caption “Time to flip the switch,” and even tagged Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz.

Together, those posts have had more than six million views, making them the most-engaged content Solana has ever shared on the platform. The attention stemmed from the history of “589” itself, a number tied to long-running XRP memes and bold price expectations that have circulated within the community for years. Even so, there is still nothing concrete to confirm deeper intentions, and the posts could simply be part of a broader social media strategy.

Featured image from LinkedIn, chart from Tradingview.com