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XRP Ledger (XRPL) validator Vet has revealed a new upgrade that could soon launch on the network as Ripple continues to expand. Specifically, he highlighted the new escrow service and what it could mean for token holders.

XRPL Validator Spotlights New XRP Escrow Service as Ripple Expands

In an X post, Vet stated that “XRP escrows on steroids” might be coming soon. He indicated that this feature will combine zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) and smart escrows (programmable Escrows), which he described as a powerful combo. The XRPL validator further explained that this escrow service will be similar to using off-chain data via Chainlink in a ZKP that the network verifies natively. This will enable token escrows to be triggered by verified off-chain events.

As to what is needed to implement this on Ripple’s XRP Ledger, the validator stated that they will need ZKP host functions and Smart Escrows. It is worth noting that the XRPL recently integrated native ZK technology, enabling on-chain privacy for institutional investors, which network stakeholders described as the missing piece for institutional adoption.

Ripple’s developers also continue to put forward new upgrades to boost the XRP Ledger’s adoption. This includes upgrades such as the Permissioned DEX and domains for institutional investors to trade in a regulated environment. Meanwhile, proposed upgrades, such as a native lending protocol to boost XRP’s use case, are being considered.

Vet highlighted how these upgrades already appear to be paying dividends. In another X post, he noted that there has been a big increase in RWA issuance on the XRP Ledger across the board. The XRPL validator further remarked that the network is becoming a stronger distribution platform for asset issuers, with new XRP integrations every week.

XRP Treasury Firm Highlights 8X Growth In Tokenized Treasuries On XRPL

In an X post, Ripple-backed XRP treasury firm Evernorth revealed that the tokenized U.S. Treasuries on the XRPL have grown from $50 million 12 months ago to $418 million as of today. This represents an 8x increase in a single year. The firm also alluded to the transfer volume, which signals the institutional adoption that the network is currently witnessing.

Evernorth stated that the transfer volume of these tokenized U.S. Treasuries on the XRP Ledger in 2025 was $70 million. Meanwhile, the transfer volume this year is already at $352 million, representing a 5x increase year-over-year (YoY), with the year just four months in. In line with this, the Ripple-backed firm noted that more U.S. Treasuries are being tokenized on the XRPL, and those already on the network are being traded more frequently.

Related Reading: Why Does Ripple Keep Unlocking And Selling Millions Of XRP Every Month?

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $1.36, down over 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Pxfuel, chart from Tradingview.com