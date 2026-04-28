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Much of the crypto market has spent 2026 fixated on XRP’s price chart, which has shed more than 60% from its 2025 peak. However, Ripple itself has been doing something far more consequential, which has been dismantling the structural barriers that have kept crypto on the sidelines.

One of the clearest signals came from Ripple’s own statements around custody, where it described secure, compliant custody as the governance layer that everything else runs on.

Ripple Is Quietly Solving Crypto’s Biggest Bottleneck

XRP has always been at the center of every move made by Ripple. In fact, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse had previously noted that the token is the company’s North Star. However, Ripple’s push to position XRP at the center of global finance does not begin with payments. It begins with custody.

According to recent insights from Ripple, the company made it clear that the biggest obstacle to institutional adoption is not speed or cost, but the absence of a secure, compliant foundation that everything else can run on.

Custody is the governance layer that everything else runs on. Payments infrastructure carries risk, tokenization efforts face compliance gaps, and treasury operations become harder to manage. This is the bottleneck Ripple is targeting, and Ripple Custody is being built to remove that friction.

As noted in the insights, Ripple is assembling a system that allows institutions to operate within familiar regulatory and operational frameworks through acquisitions like Palisade, integration with Chainalysis, and partnerships with Securosys and Figment, which are two of the biggest infrastructure providers.

At the same time, Ripple Custody expanded into new geographies and deepened relationships with banking partners globally. An example is the partnership with Kyobo Life Insurance, one of Korea’s largest and most established financial institutions, to explore blockchain-based custody and on-chain settlement infrastructure.

Ripple is also making moves in Europe, and it has working partnerships with firms like Intesa Sanpaolo, BBVA, DBS Bank, and DZ Bank, all through Ripple Custody.

Interestingly, Ripple Custody’s moves are limited to the XRP ecosystem only. Ripple Custody is also in partnership with Figment, and this allows regulated institutions to provide staking for major Proof-of-Stake networks like Ethereum and Solana directly within their existing custody systems and operational workflows.

How Does This Play Into XRP?



As mentioned earlier, XRP is at the forefront of every move made by Ripple. Ripple is a payments technology company at its core, but leaders of the company have made it clear multiple times that they are actively working to make sure that XRP is at the center of it all.

XRP fits well into the equation of Ripple Custody. The token was designed for fast settlement, but Ripple is now trying to place it inside a much larger institutional pipeline. Ripple Custody now allows XRP to function within regulated environments, connect with tokenized assets, and move liquidity across markets without introducing risk.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com