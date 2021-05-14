Blockchain technology is hitting the raceway lately. This week, IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing announced their Bitcoin-themed Chevy to race in this year’s Indy 500. Now, NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing is putting their foot on the gas with their own fan token.

More Fan Tokens

Just last week, the UFC elected to partner with Socios.com and the Chiliz blockchain to list their own fan token, $UFC. The token is expected to debut in June.

Enter NASCAR’s own Roush Fenway racing, who have elected to take a similar route. Socios.com announced a partnership with the North Carolina-based racing team, who will launch fan token $ROUSH at a $2 USD price point. The token’s launch date is yet to be disclosed.

Racing To Join The Club

The partnership deal comes on the heels of a flurry of both domestic and international deals for the Socios.com and Chiliz team. Socios.com partnered with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils last month, making the hockey club the first US team partner for the fan token company. However, the Devils partnership only includes marketing efforts and did not include any sort of fan token release for the club.

In a statement, President of Roush Fenway Racing Steve Newmark cited fans “opportunity to play a real role in selecting what our cars and other assets will look like” as a substantial point of excitement for the team. The UFC anticipates taking a similar approach with tangible engagement for fans, allowing them to have input on selecting future headline fighters. The Roush Fenway Racing team will also engage with fans through VIP rewards, exclusive promotions, AR-enabled features, and unique games and competitions for token holders.

Alongside the UFC, the Roush Fenway Racing team joins a list of premiere international sport properties that have partnered with Socios.com. The list is headlined by top-tier soccer clubs, such as Paris Saint-Germaine, FC Barcelona, and Manchester City. Additionally, individual athletes, especially international soccers stars like Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, have partnered with Socios.com in some capacity already as well.

Socios.com & Chiliz

The move for Socios.com increases their global partnerships approach in recent months, particularly throughout the Americas. Beyond the aforementioned New Jersey Devils and UFC partnerships established within the past month, Socios.com also announced their first national team partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) this week.

The company continues to take a global approach as well, announcing partnerships with three major Indian cricket franchises this week.

Socios.com works with blockchain fintech provider Chiliz around sport and entertainment properties globally. Chiliz leverages native crypto $CHZ as their exclusive on-platform currency.

