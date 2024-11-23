The global crypto market has surged to a new all-time high above $3.3 trillion, led by Bitcoin’s strong upswing to $100k, providing a boost to other top altcoins. Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) are on the rise, soaring to multi-month highs.

On the same note, a new AI coin, IntelMarkets (INTL), is gaining even more bullish momentum in the market. INTL has given holders more than 500% profit, but analysts have tagged it the best crypto investment, suggesting it could hit $1 soon.

Stellar (XLM) Shows Triple Digit Gains, Rises Towards $0.3

Stellar (XLM) is one of the most bullish altcoins in the market right now. Data from CoinMarketCap reveals the price of the Stellar coin has pumped by 83.6% on the weekly chart. It also has triple-digit gains of 146.8% and 163.9% on the biweekly and monthly levels.

The Stellar price is consolidating between $0.125 and $0.275. Analysts believe a price surge could occur in the coming weeks. ChartingGuy noted that the cryptocurrency has formed a 7-year Adam & Eve pattern.

They forecast the value of the Stellar crypto could pump to $3-5 in the months ahead. Another expert called VipRoseTr gave a short-term target. They say the altcoin price may reach $0.3 soon. If the uptrend lingers, VipRoseTr predicts Stellar (XLM) could reach higher targets of $0.3475 and $0.4101.

Litecoin (LTC) Maintains Uptrend

Litecoin (LTC) has been trading above the 50-SMA ($71.50) and 200-SMA ($73.23) in the past seven days. The cryptocurrency had soared to a peak of $96.99 on November 16 but gave in to bearish pressure the following day.

Despite the price drop, the Litecoin crypto remained above the $84 mark. It currently has gains of 6.2% on the 7-day chart and 24.0% on the 14days timeframe. Going forward, experts forecast the Litecoin price may surge to newer levels in the weeks ahead.

Sashimi Nagasaki says the value of the Litecoin token could reach $125 if it breaks out of a falling wedge. Meanwhile, Mike has uncovered a large accumulation of LTC by Grayscale. According to him, the behemoth has bought over 500,000 $LTC in 2024, which is a bullish sign.

IntelMarkets (INTL) Skyrockets 500% As Investor Interest Builds

Even in the bullish market, IntelMarkets (INTL) has been a standout performer, recording a price increase of more than 500%. Following its price pump from $0.009 to $0.054909, IntelMarktes has caught the attention of investors. Supporting IntelMarkets in providing new solutions and a vision to offer sophisticated trading instruments to all users, the project has raised over $2.4 million from investors.

One of the key features of IntelMarkets is that it allows traders of all types to trade with it. For the new entrants, there are easy-to-use self-learning Intelli-M™ bots that help to implement trading strategies and adjust for real-time market conditions.

These tools enable the users to trade with the confidence they do not have to have prior experience. Traders can also obtain real-time data from the market to help them make better decisions.

Other features like dual-chain support, flexibility, and leverage of up to 1000x are also available. With the presale still ongoing, IntelMarkets is set to revolutionize trading by providing clients with unparalleled access to tools to increase their profits.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s rise has again dictated the tone for the rest of the market, with both Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) showing significant uptrends. On the other hand, analysts forecast IntelMarkets could reach $1 in the coming months. They say its AI-based platform and other features could increase its usage and adoption.

Discover More About IntelMarkets:

Presale: https://intelmarketspresale.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/IntelMarketsOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/intel_markets