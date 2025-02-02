A recent poll conducted by crypto investor Gary Cardone on the social media platform X has revealed that a majority of XRP investors believe the cryptocurrency’s future does not rely on US government backing. The poll posed the question, “Is XRP’s future dependent upon it being a part of USA’s digital stockpile?”

Recent market headlines have been highlighted by increasing discussions about the US government potentially stockpiling cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, Solana, XRP, and other cryptocurrencies native to the United States, to create crypto reserves. The creation of a crypto reserve by the US undoubtedly create a substantial demand for any cryptocurrency included and contribute majorly to its price growth

Despite the potential impact of US involvement, a recent poll conducted on the social media platform X shows that the majority of XRP investors remain confident in the token’s ability to grow independently. The prevailing sentiment among participants is that XRP’s fundamental utility is sufficient to drive long-term price appreciation, regardless of government adoption.

The poll, which asked whether XRP’s success depends on it being part of the US digital stockpile, found that an overwhelming number of respondents believe XRP can thrive independently. Results of the poll show that 78.6% of respondents voted “No, XRP can stand alone.”

This aligns with a long-held belief among XRP’s most dedicated supporters, who argue that its primary use case in cross-border payments gives it an appeal that transcends national policies and crypto market volatility.

On the other hand, 21.4% of respondents answered “Yes, binary bet,” indicating that some investors still believe XRP’s success is tied to its inclusion in US crypto reserves.

XRP’s price gains in recent months have brought it back into discussions of more upside momentum moving forward. Crypto analyst Egrag Crypto has shared an ambitious price outlook for XRP, highlighting key technical levels and possible breakout scenarios.

According to his analysis, XRP is currently retesting the 21-day EMA while moving within a symmetrical triangle pattern. This symmetrical triangle formation currently has a 50-50 chance of breaking out in either direction. A breakout to the upside could send its price soaring to $4, which would be a new all-time high for the asset. On the other hand, a downside move could see the XRP price retest $2.40.

In a broader market cap projection, the analyst predicted that XRP’s total market could surge to as high as $4 trillion in the long run, which would place its price at an astounding $70. A more immediate target, based on historical market cycles, places XRP within the $5 to $6 range if its market cap reaches $300 billion in 2025.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $2.76.

