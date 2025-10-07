Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The long-debated question of whether XRP could ever integrate into SWIFT’s global payments infrastructure may have been answered. Recent analysis from crypto researchers reveals that the token is not waiting for a direct partnership with SWIFT. Instead, Ripple’s technology is making inroads through a network of third-party fintech providers that already connect to SWIFT, offering multiple entry points or backdoor routes to the network’s 11,000 financial institutions.

Fintech Providers To Enable XRP To Flow Through SWIFT

According to crypto enthusiast Peter Bourg, a recent thread by market researcher “@SMQKEDQG” on X social media outlined how seven prominent fintech firms are serving as active bridges between XRP and SWIFT. These companies—ACI, EastNets, Finastra, TAS, Temenos, Volange, and CGI—already support ISO 20022-compliant cross-border payment systems. This means they can handle data-rich financial messages that enable faster, more transparent, and standardized settlement.

Bourg added that Thunes, another fintech network with significant global reach, can now be added to the list, reinforcing XRP’s growing access to SWIFT’s ecosystem. He stated that with this collective fintech framework, there would be no need for a direct XRP-SWIFT collaboration. Instead, the cryptocurrency would leverage existing SWIFT-connected infrastructure that already has compliance and certification under the global telecommunications network’s evolving payment standards.

Based on Bourg’s post, partnerships such as Ripple’s alliance with Finastra since 2019 and its integration with Temenos for real-time settlements are tangible examples of how the altcoin can easily move within SWIFT’s system. He says that these integrations provide verified “entry points” that adhere to CBPR+ standards for blockchain and interoperability, into SWIFT’s 11,000 institutions.

The crypto enthusiast also highlighted SWIFT’s recent shift toward an API-based messaging structure through its new Transaction Management Platform (TMP), noting that the move further supports XRP’s role in faster settlements. He added that this transformation challenges the narrative of unproven competitors while underscoring the strength of SWIFT’s existing infrastructure.

Interestingly, a member of the XRP community questioned whether these seven fintech firms could represent the 14% of SWIFT’s volume that Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, mentioned months ago. Bourg responded, cautioning that the true value of the firms does not lie in percentages but in adoption.

How ISO 20022 And CBPR+ Are Powering The Token’s Entry Into SWIFT

Going back to Bourg’s referenced analysis by crypto expert SMQKE on X, the post elaborated that XRP’s pathway into SWIFT’s network is already operational through the previously mentioned third-party fintech providers. He noted that the integrated strategy hinges on Ripple aligning with global standards, specifically ISO 20022 and CBPR+.

ISO 20022 provides a universal language for electronic payments, while CBPR+ extends this to cross-border transactions, ensuring compatibility between blockchain and traditional financial systems. SMQKE explained that Ripple’s fintech partners provide the technological backbone that allows the XRP Ledger to process and settle international payments with speed and transparency, without breaching SWIFT’s compliance rules or requiring explicit endorsement. Through these connections, XRP can also move across borders more efficiently, serving as a bridge currency between fiat pairs.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com