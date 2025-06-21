Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

On-chain data shows the XRP investors with more than 300% in profits took part in a significant amount of selling earlier in the month.

XRP Whales With Over 300% Gains Are Calm For Now

In a new post on X, the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about the trend in the Realized Profit for a specific part of the Bitcoin network. The “Realized Profit” refers to a metric that measures, as its name already implies, the total amount of profit that the BTC investors as a whole are realizing through their selling.

The indicator works by going through the transaction history of each token being sold on the blockchain to see what price it was moved at prior to this. If this previous selling price for any coin is less than the spot price that it’s now being sold at, then that particular token’s sale is leading to a realization of some net profit equal to the difference between the two values.

The Realized Profit takes this difference for all profit-taking transactions and calculates their total sum to determine the situation for the network as a whole. Another indicator known as the Realized Loss tracks the sales of the opposite type.

In the context of the current topic, the Realized Loss for the entire market isn’t of interest, but rather that of only a very specific portion of it: the XRP investors carrying gains of more than 300%.

The only holders who would be in a profit of this level are those that bought the cryptocurrency prior to the asset’s explosion in November 2024. Thus, the Realized Profit of the cohort tells us about the level of profit-taking that these early buyers are participating in.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the indicator over the last couple of years:

Looks like the value of the metric has been relatively low in recent days | Source: Glassnode on X

As displayed in the above graph, the XRP Realized Profit associated with investors carrying a profit margin of more than 300% saw a very sharp spike just after the initial price rally. This suggests that many of these early buyers didn’t wait too much to harvest their gains.

Profit-taking from the group continued in early parts of 2025, although the spikes that the indicator witnessed were of a significantly smaller scale. After March, though, selling from these investors finally calmed down.

From the chart, it’s apparent that this calm continued until this month, but the cohort ended up breaking its silence. “In early June, they began realizing profits at a pace of $68.8M per day (7D-SMA), signaling a wave of distribution by early holders,” notes Glassnode.

So far since this selling spree, things have calmed down for the XRP Realized Profit of the cohort once more, but considering that these holders have taken part in selling on a few occasions already, it’s uncertain whether this means selling pressure has become exhausted or not.

XRP Price

XRP has faced a drop of more than 2% in the last 24 hours that has brought its price back to the $2.1 level.

The trend in the asset's price during the past five days | Source: XRPUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com