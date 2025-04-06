Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Dogecoin price action is at a critical decision zone, according to a new technical analysis shared by a crypto analyst on TradingView. This analysis comes as Dogecoin bulls accumulate in the $0.16 range to successfully defend this price level in the past 24 hours.

The price action has pushed the meme coin to currently retesting a historical support area, and the coming days will determine whether Dogecoin breaks lower or begins a recovery toward the $0.20 region.

Dogecoin Nears Support With Bearish Triangle Formation

The analyst noted that Dogecoin is trading within a descending triangle pattern, a typically bearish structure that could see the price continue downward if support is broken. This support is situated at the horizontal zone between $0.164 and $0.18, highlighted as an accumulation area where buyers have previously stepped in.

The Ichimoku Cloud indicates a persistent bearish trend, but the analyst flagged some early signs of exhaustion in downward momentum that suggests that Dogecoin might be bottoming at $0.16. However, confirmation is required before deciding about any bullish momentum. For instance, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen to around 32.98, nearing oversold territory but not yet showing strong divergence.

Simultaneously, the Wave Trend Oscillator (WTO) is also deep in the oversold zone, with its signal lines beginning to curl upward that shows a possible short-term bounce. On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) still hasn’t confirmed a reversal, as its signal line has yet to be crossed.

Selling Pressure Continues To Linger

Dogecoin has spent the larger part of the past seven days around $0.16. Interestingly, the analyst noted that the MACD histogram is shrinking on the negative side, showing bearish momentum is weakening. However, the formation of lower highs reveals that sellers are still exerting pressure, preventing any meaningful upward move.

The cluster algo, which tracks potential market inflection points, has not yet flashed a strong bullish signal. Still, the compression of its lines shows that a breakout either up or down may be very close. The analyst refers to this as a “critical decision zone,” where a firm defense of the $0.164 level could cause a move back toward $0.20 or even $0.21, coinciding with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level. Beyond that, a break above $0.21 and strong buying volume could push the Dogecoin price until it reaches strong further resistance at $0.28 and subsequently $0.455, according to the 0.786 Fibonacci level.

Should Dogecoin fail to hold the $0.164 support, the price could retrace further until it reaches the $0.11 to $0.12 zone seen in market lows. Such a move would essentially see Dogecoin returning to price levels it hasn’t traded in since Q4 2023.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1696.

Featured image from Technext, chart from TradingView