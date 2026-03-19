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XRP has retraced below the $1.50 level as volatility returns to the market, bringing sharper price swings and renewed uncertainty for traders. After briefly stabilizing above key levels, the asset is now struggling to maintain momentum, reflecting a broader environment where conviction remains limited and positioning continues to shift rapidly.

Beyond price action, derivatives data is revealing a more complex and reactive market structure. According to CryptoQuant analyst Arab Chain, the XRP Open Interest 30-day change indicator highlights significant fluctuations in how traders are positioning across derivatives markets. The data shows repeated shifts between positive and negative readings, pointing to a highly sensitive environment driven by leverage and short-term speculation.

This type of behavior typically signals a market lacking clear directional consensus. Instead of sustained accumulation or distribution, participants are frequently opening and closing positions, reacting to short-term price movements rather than committing to longer-term trends.

In this context, XRP’s recent retrace reflects more than just price volatility—it underscores a fragile structure shaped by leveraged activity and rapid repositioning. Until a more stable trend emerges, price action is likely to remain reactive, with heightened sensitivity to both market sentiment and liquidity conditions.

Liquidity Concentrates on Binance as Positioning Diverges

The analysis highlights a fragmented derivatives landscape for XRP, with Binance emerging as the dominant hub for new positioning. According to the latest data, Binance recorded a positive open interest change of approximately +188.7 million XRP, the largest inflow across all tracked platforms. This suggests a meaningful increase in liquidity, likely driven by the opening of new long positions or renewed speculative exposure.

Bybit followed with a +68.1 million XRP increase, reinforcing the view that certain exchanges continue to attract active traders despite broader market uncertainty. However, beyond these platforms, the picture becomes less consistent.

Kraken posted a modest +800,600 XRP increase, while other exchanges showed clear signs of contraction. BitMEX recorded a decline of approximately -8.15 million tokens, OKX fell by around -30.8 million tokens, and Bitfinex saw a drop of -9.36 million tokens, marking it as the weakest venue in terms of open interest change.

Structurally, this divergence signals uneven market participation. Liquidity is increasingly concentrated on Binance, while other platforms reflect reduced activity or active de-risking. This split suggests a market lacking unified conviction, where some traders are building exposure, while others are closing positions and reducing risk, reinforcing XRP’s current unstable and reactive structure.

XRP Attempts Stabilization After Prolonged Downtrend XRP’s daily chart shows a prolonged downtrend with early signs of stabilization, as price consolidates around the $1.40–$1.50 region following a sharp decline in recent months. The broader structure remains bearish, with the price consistently printing lower highs and lower lows since late 2025. The most significant move occurred in early February, when XRP experienced a capitulation event toward the $1.20 level, accompanied by a notable spike in volume. This type of move often signals forced liquidations and panic-driven selling, which can mark local exhaustion zones. Since then, price has entered a tight consolidation range, suggesting that selling pressure is beginning to ease. However, the price remains below all key moving averages, including the 200-day moving average, which continues to trend downward and act as strong resistance. The shorter-term averages are also sloping lower, reinforcing the idea that the market is still in a corrective phase rather than a confirmed recovery. The recent bounce toward $1.50 reflects tentative buying interest, but lacks strong volume confirmation. For momentum to shift, XRP must reclaim the $1.50–$1.60 zone and hold above it. Until then, price action is likely to remain range-bound within a broader bearish structure. Cover image from ChatGPT, XRPUSD chart from Tradingview