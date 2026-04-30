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Bitcoin has not entirely lost its newfound upside momentum despite a pullback to the $75,000 price level. However, traders appear to be gradually switching into a bearish stance on BTC as evidenced by growing short positions around the leading cryptocurrency asset, particularly among seasoned investors.

Large Players Are Increasingly Shorting Bitcoin

While the Bitcoin price is facing sideways action, an important shift in sentiment and behavior is being observed among investors. Bitcoin has managed to hold above the $75,000 following a drop on Wednesday, but large investors or whales are not convinced about BTC’s price stability in the near term.

As revealed by Joao Wedson, the founder of Alphractal and a data analyst, whales are increasing their short positions in Bitcoin. Even as broader markets remain mixed, these key investors, regarded as the most influential players in the market, are more confident about a downward move for BTC than an upward move.

Wedson’s analysis stems from the Bitcoin Whale Vs Retail Delta, which is positioned at -0.18. This reading signals that large investors have significantly reduced their net-long exposure relative to retail traders. In practical terms, while smaller traders continue to have a bullish bias, larger participants are positioned more defensively, possibly short.

A trend like this is typically considered a crucial signal due to how whale activity quickly shapes liquidity and price direction of an asset. Thus, BTC is now at a pivotal moment, one that could serve as a major trigger for its next trajectory.

According to Wedson, this negative divergence usually acts as a contrarian flag. When retail buyers continue to make purchases while skilled traders withdraw from long exposure, it may indicate distribution or, at the very least, a lack of conviction at the current price levels.

With time, the dynamic often shifts through retail capitulation, forced selling, or whales’ re-entry, making this a critical zone to monitor the stability of the momentum.

How It Can Flip The Market’s Direction

Wedson highlighted that this trend carries weight in the market. At this point, the magnitude of this gap implies retail investors are absorbing supply without getting sponsored by institutional players. Historically, this setup has preceded volatile reversals or prolonged consolidation, which lasts until whale positioning aligns with the crowd.

For a deeper view into the positioning divergence, Wedson has outlined other key indicators such as Funding Rates and Open Interest (OI). Exploring these indicators would reveal whether retail is paying excessive premiums to maintain these leveraged longs. Furthermore, they show how vulnerable these positions are to liquidation cascades.

In the meantime, the expert has put in place an awareness alert, which will help in identifying potential whale accumulation ahead of retail when the Whale Vs Retail metric crosses back into positive territory.

Featured image from Pngtree, chart from Tradingview.com