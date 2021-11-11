The Pay Me In Bitcoin movement has a new member, Meek Mill. Through an Instagram story, the superstar rapper announced that he wants to get paid in Bitcoin. If successful, Meek Mill will follow Atlanta MC Money Man’s footsteps. Money Man recently got a $1M advance in Bitcoin from record label Empire, and thus became the first rapper to do so. But back to Meek Mill, he’s been vocal about his discomfort with his current contract situation.

According to HipHopDx:

“The Dream Chasers leader aired out his label issues on Twitter last month, claiming he hasn’t seen a single penny from his contract. He also revealed he doesn’t know the size of the cut his label has been taking off his earnings. “I haven’t get [sic] paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me,” Meek wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I need lawyers asap!!!”

And now, Meek Mill wants Bitcoin. The main way to opt-out of all traditional systems.

BTC price chart for 11/10/2021 on OkCoin | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

Meek Mill, Cryptocurrency Investor

A few months ago, also through an Instagram story, Meek Mill disclosed his first crypto investment. The superstar rapper posted a screenshot of a $50K order for Dogecoin, and wrote: “I just grabbed some doge I’m tired of missing out.” That investment hasn’t paid out well so far, the 92,411 DOGE he bought are worth $23.7K at the time of writing. Is that the reason Meek Mill is switching to Bitcoin, the king of the jungle? Or is it just because of Money Man’s deal?

Speaking of that, Money Man got his advance through CashApp. A product of Jack Dorsey’s Square. And Empire announced that its artists now had the option to get paid in Bitcoin if they so choose. Is Meek Mill hinting that he might sign with Empire next? Is that what this is about?

The Pay Me In Bitcoin Movement

Last year, during the historical Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Money Man was part of the Pay Me In Bitcoin panel. It’s great to see that he followed through with the idea. Other notable participants were Strike’s Jack Mallers and NFL star Russell Okung, who came up with the Pay Me In Bitcoin idea in the first place.

Of course, Bitcoinist reported on the Pay Me In Bitcoin story before it was cool. At the time, we said:

“Just yesterday, Okung tweeted that “A couple of players are hitting me up about Bitcoin. Yes, I’m serious!”

But this is a little more than just team-mates interested in their buddy’d new hobby. You see, Okung is a Vice President of the NFL Players Association, a body which “assures proper recognition and representation of players’ interests.”

If anybody can push this call for salaries paid in BTC, it should be him.”

And now, they may have Meek Mill on their ranks. Not only that, but Jack Mallers also followed through with the promises he made in that panel and turned the Pay Me In Bitcoin meme into a feature in the Strike app. In his announcement post, Mallers said:

“Today I am unbelievably excited to announce and publicly release Pay Me in Bitcoin with Strike. Today, Strike users can use their account and routing numbers to enable direct deposit to their account and configure any amount of the incoming money to be converted into bitcoin, with no fees.”

So yeah, Pay Me in Bitcoin is a whole movement. Does Meek Mill know what he’s getting into? Will this man be orange-pilled by Money Man or Okung and become the next Michael Saylor? Tune in to Bitcoinist for the next episode in this unbelievable saga.

Featured Image: Screenshot of Meek Mill's Bitcoin Instagram story | Charts by TradingView