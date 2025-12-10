Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Spot XRP ETFs first debuted in the United States back in 2025, and since then, it has been a story of success. The very first, the XRPC by Canary Capital, opened the floodgates, and since then, multiple XRP ETFs have been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), all to great success. As a result, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken time out to celebrate these approvals and the immense success that the ETFs have enjoyed since launch.

Ripple CEO Celebrates XRP ETFs’ Success

Earlier this week, it was reported that the XRP ETFs currently trading in the market have crossed $1 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM). While this is not out of the ordinary, with others such as Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETFs sitting at billions of dollars in AUM, the difference that XRP made is how fast it reached this target.

Garlinghouse took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to share that XRP was the fastest cryptocurrency ETF to hit the $1 billion milestone. The anticipation and rapid buy-in from institutional investors saw inflows ramp up quickly, and in less than four weeks, crossing the $1 billion mark. Furthermore, this $1 billion milestone was in the United States alone, suggesting much higher figures from other regions.

This milestone prompted the crypto founder to elaborate on why this is, giving a number of reasons. The first is the fact that the market looks ready for more crypto-related products. The speed with which XRP ETFs crossed this milestone is evidence of rising demand, and with over 40 crypto products launched this year, Garlinghouse explains that this shows there has been “pent-up demand.”

In addition to the demand, there is also the rising demand for there to be more long-lasting investment options in the crypto market. The advent of ‘pump-and-dumps’ has done significant damage to crypto’s reputation. However, these “off-chain crypto holders”, who buy into these crypto products, are moving more toward “longevity, stability, and community.”

Quickly Become An Investor Favorite

Following the launch of the XRP ETFs, institutional interest has quickly blown up. According to the CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, institutional investments in the altcoin managed to surpass that of Ethereum over the last week, putting it behind only Bitcoin.

As the report shows, net flows for XRP came out to 244.7 million, compared to only $39.1 million for Ethereum. This has brought up its AUM to $3.112 billion as of the latest report, showing a rapid increase in investment. Year-to-date inflows have also risen drastically, up to $3.1 billion from the $608 million recorded back in 2024.

Currently, there are a total of nine XRP ETFs trading in the open market. Additionally, there are still nine pending applications that are expected to be approved.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com